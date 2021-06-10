The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Gender-critical views are a protected belief, appeal tribunal rules

Category: Sex Hits: 2

Maya Forstater lost initial legal challenge brought when her contract was not renewed after tweet dispute

The gender-critical views of a researcher who lost her job at a thinktank after tweeting that transgender women could not change their biological sex are a protected philosophical belief under the Equality Act, a judge-led panel has ruled.

Maya Forstater, 47, a tax expert, brought a legal challenge when the Centre for Global Development (CGD), where she was a visiting fellow, did not renew her contract in March 2019 after a dispute over publicising her views on social media.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/law/2021/jun/10/gender-critical-views-protected-belief-appeal-tribunal-rules-maya-forstater

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version