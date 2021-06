Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021 19:04 Hits: 2

Screenshot/Fox News

She would only say he was a "disrupter" and that she wants to be one too.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/06/caitlyn-jenner-refuses-say-donald-trump-lost-election-dodges-question-trans-rights/