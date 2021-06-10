Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021 07:26 Hits: 5

Simona Grossman is a so-called ‘dating expert’ that works for US matchmaking company Three Day Rule. She recently posted a video on TikTok that has since gone viral and racked up almost 200k views. In the video, she detailed how a stranger managed to ‘secure her number’ and ask her out successfully.

She shared the story of how a Canadian guy named Martin managed to get her number, and it’s an eye-opening story that’s worth your time.

She was sitting in the park by a lake, waiting for her friend to come, and this guy came to her and stayed about eight feet from her the entire interaction.

He didn’t make her feel uncomfortable, and she felt like he was respecting her personal space. Additionally, he wasn’t presumptuous in any way, and his opening line to her was a comment about something particular in her energy, rather than a comment on her body or her physical appearance.

Well, you see how easy it is. All you have to do is keep your distance, have a positive vibe, respect the other person’s personal space, and voila! Check out the TikTok video for yourself below:

@internetyenta Shout out to a lovely Canadian man named Martin who put himself out there today ♬ original sound – Simone Grossman

When will men learn that no one likes pressure? Although Simone didn’t clarify whether or not they’re gonna go on a date, people were grateful to her for sharing the story, and to Martin for his shining example.

We need more people like this in the world!

Source: LADBible

The post Dating Expert Shares How ‘Successfully’ One Man Asked Her Out appeared first on Femalista.

Read more https://www.femalista.com/dating-expert-shares-how-successfully-one-man-asked-her-out/