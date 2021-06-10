Side-by-side Couple’s Pregnancy Photos Are Inspiring LGBT Couples To Start Families

Articles

Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021

Melanie and Vanessa Iris Roy from Charlotte, North Carolina want to inspire other LGBT couples to start a family after they documented their own pregnancies together!

Melanie says:

“The woman’s body is incredible. The way it creates and grows another human being is amazing. We hope that our picture is that sign that some women may need to encourage them to carry a child.”

They both wanted to be mothers, so they got the idea to each get pregnant one year apart. They documented the whole process on Instagram, and their photos went viral. Melania still finds it shocking that people are referring to her family as an inspiration.

Melanie gave birth to their daughter Ero in 2015, a year after Vanessa gave birth to their son Jax in 2014. Check out their inspiring photos below!

“Be confident in yourself. Confidence is unbreakable. No negativity can get to you if you are confident about yourself”

“One day the world will be completely accepting until then just smile and be you!”

