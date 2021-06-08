‘It made my walk a little taller’: the inspiring LGBTQ legacy of Pose

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 08 June 2021

As the groundbreaking show ends its award-winning three season run, those involved with the show talk about its importance for trans and queer people of color

Gold crowns inset with emeralds, fur-trimmed capes and gowns embellished with glittering diamonds and pearls clothed The House of Abundance as they made their last-minute entrance into a New York City ballroom and their first entrance on to our TV screens in the premiere episode of Pose in June 2018, which aired its final episode on Sunday.

