A trans woman detained by Ice for two years is fighting for freedom: ‘I’ve been forgotten’

Biden has promised to defend transgender rights. But he’s rejected calls to protect trans migrants stuck in immigration detention



Joe Biden has positioned himself as the strongest presidential champion of transgender people in US history.

He has supported trans rights in schools, the military, federal prisons and healthcare, and he directly affirmed trans people in his first joint address to Congress, saying, “I want you to know your president has your back.”

