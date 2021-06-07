Texas bakery sells out of goods after backlash for its Pride rainbow cookies

Articles

Confections saw a surge of support after bakery lost orders for posting a message in support of LGBTQ

A small Texas bakery which lost orders and Facebook followers after posting a message in support of the LGBTQ community sold out its inventory two days in a row over the weekend, after a surge of support from around the world.

Confections, in Lufkin, east Texas, said it had suffered a backlash after posting a photo on 2 June of a rainbow-decorated cookie in the shape of a heart, accompanied by the message: “More LOVE. Less hate. Happy Pride to all our LGBTQ friends! All lovers of cookies and happiness are welcome here.”

