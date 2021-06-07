Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 07 June 2021 17:30 Hits: 2

A third say they are targeted with slurs daily and some report adults participating in bullying

More than 90% of LGBTQ+ students hear homophobic language at school, with more than one in three confronted with slurs on a daily basis, a study of Australian high school students has found.

Despite common experiences of homophobia, just 6% of gender and sexuality diverse students said that teachers within earshot always intervened, with some reporting that adults are actively participating in the bullying.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2021/jun/08/almost-all-australian-lgbtq-high-school-students-hear-homophobic-language-at-school-study-finds