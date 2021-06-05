The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Stonewall is at centre of a toxic debate on trans rights and gender identity

Analysis: Some have called the LGBT rights charity extremist, others say it’s on the right side of history

Since its 1989 inception in response to a ban on the “promotion of homosexuality” by schools and councils in section 28 of the Local Government Act, Stonewall has been a part of every major struggle for LGBT rights in the UK. But in the past few weeks it has become embroiled in a toxic row.

A founding member has accused it of taking an “extremist stance”, a report accused it of giving incorrect advice on equality law and a cabinet minister was reported to be pushing for all government departments to withdraw from its Diversity Champions programme, which the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) quit last month.

