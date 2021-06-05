Stonewall is at centre of a toxic debate on trans rights and gender identity

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 05 June 2021

Analysis: Some have called the LGBT rights charity extremist, others say it’s on the right side of history

Since its 1989 inception in response to a ban on the “promotion of homosexuality” by schools and councils in section 28 of the Local Government Act, Stonewall has been a part of every major struggle for LGBT rights in the UK. But in the past few weeks it has become embroiled in a toxic row.

A founding member has accused it of taking an “extremist stance”, a report accused it of giving incorrect advice on equality law and a cabinet minister was reported to be pushing for all government departments to withdraw from its Diversity Champions programme, which the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) quit last month.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/society/2021/jun/05/stonewall-trans-debate-toxic-gender-identity