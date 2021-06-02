Ahead of the Curve review – in praise of the pioneering lesbian magazine

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021 11:00 Hits: 2

The staggering story behind Curve and its founder Franco Stevens is chronicled by her wife, Jen Rainin, in a doting yet energised documentary

This fervently supportive documentary about the iconic lesbian magazine Curve and its founder-publisher Frances “Franco” Stevens is directed by Stevens’s wife, Jen Rainin, and it’s both energised and hindered by her preaching-to-the-choir approach. Stevens was a San Francisco woman who in the 1980s got married young, came out as lesbian, was shunned by her family and briefly became homeless. In 1990, she launched what was then called Deneuve magazine by maxing out a handful of brand new credit cards, betting everything at the horse races – and winning big.

It’s a staggering story, virtually the American dream in action, especially as Deneuve went from strength to strength, with celebrity interviews, national ads and rocketing circulation. Stevens had the courage and vision to put the word “lesbian” on the cover, and gay women responded passionately to her mission to bring them visibility.

Related: ‘The sex-toy stuff would not fly today’ – the mag that gripped ‘lesbian mecca’ San Francisco

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/film/2021/jun/02/ahead-of-the-curve-review-lesbian-magazine-franco-stevens