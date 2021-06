Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021 19:00 Hits: 7

Shutterstock

He says he was exercising his "freedom of speech" when he said he would refuse to follow school policy.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/06/gym-teacher-told-school-board-demean-trans-kids-sues-getting-put-paid-leave/