Alix Dobkin obituary

American folk singer and lesbian activist who formed her own music production company

Alix Dobkin, who has died aged 80 from a brain aneurysm and stroke, was an American folk singer and lesbian activist who coined the term “women’s music,” which morphed into its own genre.

A performer in the New York folk scene of the 1960s, Dobkin had come to feminist activism after hearing the writer Germaine Greer interviewed in 1970 by Liza Cowan, then a radio host, during a pivotal moment in the women’s liberation movement. As a result, Dobkin began talking with other feminists in consciousness-raising groups about male supremacy and women’s oppression.

