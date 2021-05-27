Texas Democrats kill transphobic bill aimed at student athletes by stalling

Category: Sex Hits: 1
Bill would have forced all student athletes in the state to compete according to their sex assigned at birth
On Tuesday, Democratic lawmakers in the Texas house of representatives successfully stalled a transphobic bill from going to a vote until it hit its “pass-or-die” deadline and expired.
Senate Bill 29, which had already passed the Texas senate, would have forced all student athletes in the state to compete according to their sex assigned at birth.Continue reading...
