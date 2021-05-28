Break the Taboo – Street Artwork by aleXsandro Palombo 

Articles

International Day of Menstrual Hygiene

Mural – “Break the Taboo” Kim Kardashian and Marge Simpson free bleed in street artwork by aleXsandro Palombo

On the walls of Milan, “Break the Taboo” – Kim Kardashian and Marge Simpson immortalized with menstruation in aleXsandro Palombo’s new series of art works against taboos and stigma on the menstrual cycle, the “Tampon tax” and “menstrual poverty”, on the occasion of the International Day of Menstrual Hygiene.

Palombo’s art as a manifesto of conscience and social denunciation to destigmatize menstruation. The artist stages two new works: from Kim Kardashian to Marge Simpsons.

A few days ago “Just Because I Am a Woman”, that appeared on the walls of Milan in 2019 with women of world politics as victims of violence, has been acquired in the national collection of the Museum of Decorative Arts of the Louvre in Paris. “These works bring an enrichment of quality to our funds thus entering the national collections” reports the document of the MAD Museum of Decorative Arts of the Louvre.

Today the artist stages “Break the Taboo” a new series of works that reflect on the taboo of menstruation in a cross-reference of social and cultural scenarios focusing on important issues of our time. “To fight social inequalities and gender disparities, we must also go through menstrual equity” declares the artist.

In the series “Break the Taboo” Kim Kardashian appears in a mystical pose during her menstrual cycle, she wears a blue coat that reveals her famous curves, a powerful portrayal to break taboos on menstruation and claim femininity.

Marge Simpson is portrayed during her period in the iconic pose of supermodel Stephanie Seymour photographed by Richard Avedon, an invitation to normalize the dialogue and view of menstruation by contemplating the menstrual cycle through an artistic nude symbol of freedom and beauty.

“For centuries art has portrayed the blood that flows from all sort of injury, from the sacred to the profane, from the Middle Ages to the Renaissance and up to the 1900s. Art has been steeped in blood and violence, but I have never seen anyone get so disgusted with these visions as with menstruation. It’s time to celebrate the flowing blood without wounds, the miracle of menstruation” said aleXsandro Palombo.

In many countries around the world, intimate hygiene products are seen as a luxury item and are prohibitively expensive. The inability to obtain adequate products to deal with menstruation puts women’s health at risk. There are still many states that do not consider menstrual hygiene products as basic necessities and Italy is one of them. The COVID-19 pandemic caused a profound economic and social crisis that hit female employment hard and increased gender inequality. A situation that has made the abolition of the Tampon Tax and interventions that can stem the problem of menstrual poverty more urgent. The number of people who consider menstruation a taboo is still high and in many parts of the world the stigma affecting women during their period is a serious social problem.

“Menstrual hygiene is a human right that must be guaranteed to all women in the world and the “Tampon tax” as well as the “period poverty” are a real gender discrimination deriving from the macho culture that goes against the equality of genre” said aleXsandro Palombo.

In 2015 the artist presented “Break the Silence” the work that portrayed many abused celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Angelina Jolie and others, inviting women to break the silence on violence. A premonitory series that opened a great debate in the international media and anticipated the Weinstein scandal and the Me Too movement.

Among his latest street artworks “Who is next” the black Simpsons anti-racist tribute to George Floyd and “Pope Francis Clochard” which put on the spotlight the increasing poverty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic around the world.

aleXsandro Palombo is an Italian contemporary Pop artist and activist, know for his reflective and irreverent works that focus on Pop culture, society, diversity, inclusion, ethics and human rights.

aleXsandro Palombo Info

The most recent exhibitions include: “Marge Simpson by aleXsandro Palombo” at the Musée Yves Saint Laurent in Paris on the occasion of the exhibition “The Mondrian revolution” and the exhibition “Life Is Not A Fairy Tale” solo show in the gallery of the Baltyk skyscraper in Poznan (Poland), the “Violated Bodies” exhibition at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in Manhattan, New York, at the Art Gallery “Anya and Andrew Shiva Gallery & President’s Gallery”, “Break the Silence” by aleXsandro Palombo the exhibition against domestic violence at SUNY – The State University of New York and Collective at Museum of Civilization in Quebec.

The contemporary artist and activist aleXsandro Palombo has always used his satirical Neo Pop Art as a tool to raise awareness and reflection about important social and cultural issues.

Among his most famous works: “Pope Francis Homeless”, “Just Because I am A Woman”, “Break The Silence”, “Disabled Disney Princesses”, “Disney Princesses, Breast Cancer Survivors”, “The Simpsons Go To Auschwitz”, “The Simpsons turn Black, I Can’t Breath”; the personalities who get the Simpson treatment: Kate Middleton, the marriage of George and Amal Clooney, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Adele, Caitlyn Jenner and many others.

www.alexsandropalombo.com

