Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 16:00 Hits: 1

Vanderbilt University/Public Domain

Tennessee passed a law requiring businesses to warn their customers if they serve trans people equally. This DA isn't having it.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/05/nashville-prosecutor-says-wont-enforce-anti-trans-law-requiring-bathroom-signs/