Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 22:00 Hits: 4

AP Photo/Timothy J. Gonzalez

The maneuver is usually attempted when an LGBTQ person is killed by someone they recently had sex with.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/05/oregons-governor-signs-bill-banning-gay-trans-panic-murder-defense/