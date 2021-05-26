‘The sex-toy stuff would not fly today’ – the mag that gripped ‘lesbian mecca’ San Francisco

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 05:00 Hits: 4

Three decades ago, Franco Stevens turned a win at the horses into a glossy lesbian mag. As Curve’s astonishing story hits cinemas, she relives a heady time of sex clubs, ‘leather days’ and topless staff

In 1991, Franco Stevens was 23, broke and working in an LGBT bookshop in San Francisco. She thought the world needed a glossy lesbian magazine, but she didn’t have the money to launch one. So she took out 12 credit cards, borrowed the maximum on each, then gambled it all on a horse race. The horse came in. She took the money and put it on another horse, which also won, and then another, which did the same. With her winnings, she set up Deneuve.

“I almost felt like, ‘Well, if this is meant to be, it will happen’,” she says, from her home in the city’s Bay area. She lives with her wife, their two sons of college age, and a younger boy whom they call “a son of the heart”, who splits his time between their house and “his biological home”. Stevens is in her 50s, bright and sharp, and seems like the kind of person who quietly gets a lot of things done. “I mean, I wasn’t going into it completely blind. I grew up with horse racing, so I know this business from a different angle.” Plus she had the recklessness of youth. “I just felt like, I’ve lived in my car, I’ve had nothing to eat – if it’s meant to be, it will be. And my bankruptcy would be off my record by the time I was 30. So it seemed like everything lined up.”

When staff came back from festivals where you didn't have to wear clothes, I’d say: ‘Can you just keep a bra on?'

