Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 20:00 Hits: 1

Dan White cried while he complained that Harvey Milk was being "devious and started kind of smirking" before he shot him.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/05/new-unearthed-audio-shows-dan-white-confessing-murdering-harvey-milk/