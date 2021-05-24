The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Human rights body exits Stonewall UK’s diversity scheme

Category: Sex Hits: 0

Equality and Human Rights Commission allows membership to lapse over ‘value for money’

Great Britain’s human rights watchdog has not renewed its membership of a diversity scheme run by the LGBTQ+ group Stonewall, saying it was not offering “value for money”.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission told Stonewall of its plans in March. It had been part of the charity’s Diversity Champions programme, set up to make sure workplaces are inclusive. This is done by vetting policies that are in place, including who can use toilet facilities.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/society/2021/may/24/human-rights-body-exits-stonewall-uks-diversity-scheme

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version