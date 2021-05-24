Human rights body exits Stonewall UK’s diversity scheme

Articles

Equality and Human Rights Commission allows membership to lapse over ‘value for money’



Great Britain’s human rights watchdog has not renewed its membership of a diversity scheme run by the LGBTQ+ group Stonewall, saying it was not offering “value for money”.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission told Stonewall of its plans in March. It had been part of the charity’s Diversity Champions programme, set up to make sure workplaces are inclusive. This is done by vetting policies that are in place, including who can use toilet facilities.

