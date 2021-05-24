The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Japan’s ruling party accused of violating Olympic charter over LGBT rights

Rights groups said LDP deserved ‘gold medal for homophobia’ after comments over discrimination bill

Japan’s ruling party has been accused of violating the Olympic charter after it failed to approve a bill to protect the rights of the LGBT community, during discussions marred by homophobic outbursts from conservative MPs.

Closed meetings held this month to discuss a bill, proposed by opposition parties, stating that discrimination against LGBT people “must not be tolerated” ended without agreement after some Liberal Democratic party (LDP) MPs said the rights of sexual minorities had “gone too far”.

