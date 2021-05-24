Outcry after 21 people arrested in Ghana for ‘advocating LGBTQ activities’

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 24 May 2021

Rights groups condemn arrests in Ho city as illegal and say those held have been denied access to lawyers



Rights groups have condemned the arrest of 21 people by Ghanaian police for “unlawful assembly” and promoting an LGBTQ+ agenda, in the latest move against sexual minorities in the country.

Police have held 21 people since Friday for “advocating LGBTQ activities” at an event the previous day in Ho city, in the eastern Volta region.

