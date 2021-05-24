The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Outcry after 21 people arrested in Ghana for ‘advocating LGBTQ activities’

Rights groups condemn arrests in Ho city as illegal and say those held have been denied access to lawyers

Rights groups have condemned the arrest of 21 people by Ghanaian police for “unlawful assembly” and promoting an LGBTQ+ agenda, in the latest move against sexual minorities in the country.

Police have held 21 people since Friday for “advocating LGBTQ activities” at an event the previous day in Ho city, in the eastern Volta region.

