Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 18:20 Hits: 3

Shutterstock

The "Ruthless" podcast hosts called her campaign a "completely unorganized shitshow" and "a fucking disappointment of the highest order."

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/05/rightwing-podcast-slams-caitlyn-jenners-scam-campaign-tells-listeners-cancel/