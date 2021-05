Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 21 May 2021 14:00 Hits: 2

Composite

Trump made derogatory comments about Cruz's wife, Heidi, but the senator still cozied up to the former president and became one of his staunchest supporters.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/05/ted-cruz-roasted-saying-military-full-pansies-guy-wouldnt-defend-wife/