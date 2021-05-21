Cruise review – a stunning return to lost gay London

Articles

Published on Friday, 21 May 2021

Duchess theatre, London

Jack Holden delivers a powerhouse one-man show about the hedonism, joy and tragedy of the 80s scene

Joyful, painful and wholeheartedly life-grabbing, Cruise is an ode to the gay men who lived, loved and were lost during the Aids crisis. Written and performed by Jack Holden (War Horse), this one-man show is inspired by a story he heard while volunteering for the LGBT+ listening service Switchboard. Stunningly funny and utterly charming, Holden is enchanting. He fills the stage to the point where you forget he’s acting alone.

Holden plays himself as an uncertain 22-year-old on a shift at Switchboard. He picks up the phone to Michael, a charismatic middle-aged man who, at Holden’s age, was living a hedonistic life in 80s London. On the wonderfully grimy, metal set, Holden revives Michael’s story, with Jai Morjaria’s lighting cutting neon strobes through the soft glow of the city streets.

At the Duchess theatre, London, until 13 June.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/stage/2021/may/21/cruise-review-duchess-theatre-london