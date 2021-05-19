The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

‘Pray for Myanmar’: Miss Universe pageant gets political

Category: Sex Hits: 2

Thuzar Wint Lwin, in dress of besieged Chin minority, highlights brutal repression since coup in Myanmar

In the months leading up to the Miss Universe pageant, most contestants were busy making promotional films and rehearsing for their moment in the limelight. Thuzar Wint Lwin of Myanmar was on the streets of Yangon, protesting against the country’s brutal army.

As the military used increasingly deadly force to crush rallies opposing its February coup, she visited the relatives of those who had been killed, donating her savings. Online, she raised awareness of military violence, despite the risk of retaliation.

Related: Myanmar junta labels opposition government of ousted MPs a ‘terrorist’ group

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2021/may/19/pray-for-myanmar-miss-universe-pageant-gets-political-thuzar-wint-lwin

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version