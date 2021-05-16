The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

LGBT+ youths twice as likely to contemplate suicide, survey finds

Exclusive: cut off from support networks and often facing tension at home, young LGBT+ people suffered more than most during lockdowns

Young LGBT+ people are three times more likely to self-harm and twice as likely to contemplate suicide as their non-LGBT+ peers, according to a survey.

The research was carried out by Just Like Us, an LGBT+ young people’s charity, which surveyed 2,934 pupils aged 11-18, including 1,140 pupils who identify as LGBT+.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/society/2021/may/17/lgbt-youths-twice-as-likely-to-contemplate-suicide-survey-finds

