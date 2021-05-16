The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New York City Pride organisers to ban police from marching until 2025

Event organisers say police are threatening to some in the LGBTQ+ community, while NYPD called decision ‘disheartening’

Organisers of New York City’s Pride events say they will ban police and other law enforcement personnel from marching in their annual parade until at least 2025 and will also seek to keep on-duty officers a block away from the celebration of LGBTQ+ people and history.

In a statement released on Saturday, NYC Pride urged members of law enforcement to “acknowledge their harm and to correct course moving forward”.

