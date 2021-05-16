Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 16 May 2021 02:32 Hits: 5

Event organisers say police are threatening to some in the LGBTQ+ community, while NYPD called decision ‘disheartening’

Organisers of New York City’s Pride events say they will ban police and other law enforcement personnel from marching in their annual parade until at least 2025 and will also seek to keep on-duty officers a block away from the celebration of LGBTQ+ people and history.

In a statement released on Saturday, NYC Pride urged members of law enforcement to “acknowledge their harm and to correct course moving forward”.

Related: Pride in London rejects ban on Met police taking part in parade

Related: 'Police are a force of terror': the LGBT activists who want cops out of Pride

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/may/16/new-york-city-pride-organisers-to-ban-police-from-marching-until-2025