Britain to host first global conference on LGBTQ+ rights

Published on Sunday, 16 May 2021

Event chaired by former Tory MP Nick Herbert will aim to ‘drive collective action for real change’

The first-ever global conference on lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights is to be hosted in the UK next year, as the government races to fulfil its pledges to the international 42-country Equal Rights Coalition.

The “Safe To Be Me” event is expected to be the largest of its kind and will invite elected officials, activists and policymakers from across the world to participate in London over two days in June 2022, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the first official London Pride marches.

