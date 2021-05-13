Articles

Social media celebrity Shakiro and friend given five-year sentences as rights groups fear crackdown on LGBT+ community

Two transgender women in Cameroon have been convicted of “attempting homosexuality” and sentenced to five years in prison, in a case feared to be part of a growing campaign against sexual minorities, according to rights groups.

Shakiro, a popular social media figure identified in court as Loïc Njeukam, and Patricia, identified as Roland Mouthe, were convicted on Tuesday. The charges included public indecency and non-possession of a national ID card, an offence rarely prosecuted in Cameroon.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/may/13/two-transgender-women-jailed-in-cameroon-over-homosexuality-law