Queen’s speech to focus on adult learning and easing planning rules

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 10 May 2021 21:30 Hits: 8

Levelling up agenda accompanied by bills bringing in voter ID and banning conversion practices

Ministers are to unveil a legislative programme aimed at the Conservative government’s new electoral strongholds in northern England and the Midlands, with a Queen’s speech focused on adult education and home ownership.

It also features proposals to bring in mandatory voter ID, which has been condemned by US civil rights groups as akin to Republican-style voter suppression. Another plan will pave the way to outlaw conversion practices.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/may/10/queens-speech-to-focus-on-adult-learning-and-easing-planning-rules