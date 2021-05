Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 10 May 2021 16:22 Hits: 6

Arizona Legislature

Anti-LGBTQ politician Paul Boyer voted for the Trump-endorsed review of the presidential election happening six months late in Arizona. Now he regrets it.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/05/arizona-republican-admits-support-election-audit-makes-us-look-like-idiots/