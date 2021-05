Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 07 May 2021 18:00 Hits: 4

Screenshot/RightWing Watch

"The American people are oppressed by Jewish tyrants!" he said about Jennifer Pritzker opposing anti-trans laws in Tennessee.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/05/christian-pundit-calls-trans-billionaire-another-rich-jew-turning-us-perverted-cesspool/