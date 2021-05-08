The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Montana governor signs bill banning transgender students from sports teams

This year more than 80 laws targeting trans people have been proposed by conservative lawmakers nationwide

Montana’s governor has signed a bill that bans transgender athletes from competing on school and university sports teams that correspond with their gender.

Greg Gianforte’s signing on Friday makes Montana the latest Republican-controlled state to approve such legislation.

