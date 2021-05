Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 05 May 2021 15:40 Hits: 0

Screenshot/Twitter

State Rep. Justin Lafferty's comments were called "horrible" by his Black colleagues, but he got applause from fellow Republicans.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/05/tennessee-republican-defends-counting-black-people-3-5-human-beings/