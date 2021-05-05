The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Uganda passes bill criminalising same-sex relationships and sex work

The conservative African country insists it is ‘not yet ready’ for gay rights as campaigners say the flawed legislation sanctions rape

The Ugandan parliament has passed a controversial sexual offences bill which further criminalises same-sex relationships and sex work.

The laws were passed by MPs this week, reiterating sections of legislation first enforced in the country by British colonial rule. They condemn same-sex couples who perform acts deemed against the “order of nature” to 10 years’ imprisonment.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2021/may/05/uganda-passes-bill-criminalising-same-sex-relationships-and-sex-work

