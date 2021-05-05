Uganda passes bill criminalising same-sex relationships and sex work

Category: Sex Hits: 1
The conservative African country insists it is ‘not yet ready’ for gay rights as campaigners say the flawed legislation sanctions rape
The Ugandan parliament has passed a controversial sexual offences bill which further criminalises same-sex relationships and sex work.
The laws were passed by MPs this week, reiterating sections of legislation first enforced in the country by British colonial rule. They condemn same-sex couples who perform acts deemed against the “order of nature” to 10 years’ imprisonment.
