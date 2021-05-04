Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 04 May 2021 13:32 Hits: 1

In January 2021, Agenda and AYJ published the Young Women’s Justice Project literature review, mapping the evidence-base around young women (aged 17–25) in contact with the criminal justice system and identifying gaps in knowledge to inform the direction of future work. Girls’ experience of the transition to adulthood whilst in contact with the criminal justice system …

Continue reading "Alliance for Youth Justice briefing: Falling through the gaps, young women’s justice project briefing "

The post Alliance for Youth Justice briefing: Falling through the gaps, young women’s justice project briefing appeared first on Equally Ours.

Read more https://www.equallyours.org.uk/alliance-for-youth-justice-briefing-falling-through-the-gaps-young-womens-justice-project-briefing/