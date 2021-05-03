Category: Sex Hits: 3
Rai faces calls to apologise to Fedez over alleged attempt to silence his condemnation of homophobia
The Italian state broadcaster, Rai, is under pressure to clarify accusations that it attempted to censor a rapper’s condemnation of homophobia.
Fedez blasted politicians with the far-right League party, who are blocking a parliamentary vote on an anti-homophobia law, during a concert televised on Rai 3 to mark Labour Day on Saturday.Continue reading...
Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/may/03/state-broadcaster-in-italy-under-fire-after-censoring-rapper-fedez-rai