Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 02 May 2021 15:00 Hits: 6

Houston Police Department

Iris Santos' family is "requesting the community's help with identifying the suspect" who apparently targeted and shot her while she sat at a table outside.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/05/trans-woman-sitting-outside-gunned-open-murder-suspect-loose/