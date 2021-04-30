‘It is life-saving’: Elliot Page reveals happiness at having had top surgery

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 30 April 2021 20:29 Hits: 3

Juno and Inception star gives interview to Oprah Winfrey

‘I feel like I haven’t gotten to be myself since I was 10 years old’

Actor Elliot Page has revealed how much happier he feels after having top surgery, and described transitioning as “life-saving”.

“I want people to know that not only has it been life-changing for me, I do believe it is life-saving and it’s the case for so many people,” the actor told Oprah Winfrey on her new show for Apple TV+.

Related: Trans kids on the Republican bills targeting them: 'I'm not a problem to society'

Related: 'Trans kids are not new': a historian on the long record of youth transitioning in America

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/film/2021/apr/30/elliot-page-happiness-top-surgery-oprah-winfrey-interview