Did homophobia lead to Arlene Foster’s downfall? | Stephen Donnan-Dalzell

Published on Thursday, 29 April 2021

I live in a working-class, loyalist area with my husband – the DUP is wrong if it thinks an anti-gay leader will win votes

I would hardly call Arlene Foster an ally to the LGBTQ+ community. However,a sense among the DUP’s old guard that she softened the party’s stance on gay rights is rumoured to be a factor behind her failure to retain support from the party, leading to her standing down. The DUP has always been seen as the most powerful, most vehemently anti-gay political party in Northern Ireland. The late Rev Ian Paisley Sr was behind the Save Ulster From Sodomy campaign in the early 1980s at a time when homosexuality was being decriminalised in Northern Ireland. The DUP has voted against, or vetoed, almost every single pro-LGBTQ+ issue in the Northern Ireland assembly, at Westminster or at local government level. From the equalisation of the age of consent for gay sex to protection from discrimination when accessing goods and services – and, most recently, its unyielding fight to block marriage equality in Northern Ireland.

That being said, I think it’s fair to assume that under her leadership, the DUP moved further away from the fire and brimstone rhetoric of the days of former first minister Ian Paisley and his successor, Peter Robinson. Arlene Foster’s recent abstention on the vote to ban “conversion therapy” in Northern Ireland, despite her party putting forward an amendment to weaken the original motion brought by the Ulster Unionist party, has been seen by some as the straw that broke the camel’s back for the party’s more hardline, evangelical wing.

