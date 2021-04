Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 22:00 Hits: 10

PA Office of the Gov.

"I’ll veto this discriminatory bill if it gets to my desk," Gov. Tom Wolf unequivocally stated. The Republican-majority legislature is unlikely to obtain a veto-proof vote to override him.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/04/pennsylvanias-governor-shuts-legislatures-proposed-ban-trans-youth-sports/