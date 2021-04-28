Switzerland to hold referendum on same-sex marriage

Articles

Critics of 2020 law allowing gay couples to marry gather 61,027 signatures to force national vote

Switzerland will hold a referendum on whether to push ahead with same-sex marriage after opponents forced the government to hold a binding vote on a 2020 law allowing gay couples to marry.

The Swiss parliament passed a bill recognising same-sex marriage last December, several years after most other western European states.

