The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

The ongoing harm caused by LGBTQ conversion practices in Australia

Category: Sex Hits: 9

In the past year, three Australian states and territories have outlawed some forms of gay conversion therapy – now referred to as ‘LGBTQ conversion practices’. But these damaging and harmful practices are still legal in many parts of the country.

Laura Murphy-Oates speaks to survivor Nashy and journalist Gary Nunn about the long-lasting harm it can inflict, and the campaign to outlaw it nationwide

You can also read:

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/audio/2021/apr/29/the-ongoing-harm-caused-by-lgbtq-conversion-practices-in-australia

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version