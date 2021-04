Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 27 April 2021 20:00 Hits: 12

Shutterstock/Screenshot

Sam Johnson, CEO of VisuWell, followed a gay prom-goer and told him he looks "like an idiot" for wearing a dress.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/04/ceo-fired-harassing-gay-teens-kathy-griffin-blasts-online/