Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 26 April 2021 16:00 Hits: 2

Twitter/Greg Abbott

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert joined the Texas governor in his inane claim that Joe Biden is trying to take your McDonald's away.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/04/texas-governor-called-pathetic-liar-claim-joe-biden-trying-ban-hamburgers/