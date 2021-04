Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 26 April 2021 18:09 Hits: 2

Shutterstock/Screenshot

"You look like an idiot," 46-year-old Sam Johnson can be heard telling the gay teen in the viral video.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/04/ceo-caught-harassing-gay-teen-wore-dress-prom-kathy-griffin-helped-get-online-famous/