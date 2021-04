Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 25 April 2021 15:00 Hits: 6

Screenshot

Teddy Cook gave a reality check on a proposal to block so-called "gender fluidity" promotion in education. "I'm sorry to tell you, I don't think you spoke to any trans people when you were thinking about that definition."

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/04/watch-trans-health-expert-demolish-proposal-erase-lgbtq-people-school/