Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 26 April 2021 03:55 Hits: 5

Screenshot/ABC

Neal's comments highlighting Black trans women was just one of several moments for LGBTQ people at the Oscars, despite a limited number of out awardees and nominees.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/04/mia-neal-speaks-black-trans-women-moments-oscars/