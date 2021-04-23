There is no legal defence of LGBT+ conversions | Ahmed Shaheed

Articles

Outlawing the often shocking methods of trying to change people’s sexuality does not alter others’ rights to belief

Ahmed Shaheed is UN special rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief

Almost three years since the then-prime minister Theresa May pledged to end LGBT+ conversion practices in the UK, calls for action are growing. Over the weekend, Nicola Sturgeon said that Scotland would bring forward its own ban if the British government failed to legislate. On Tuesday, Stormont passed a non-binding motion calling for a ban on conversion practices “in all its forms” before the end of the summer term. Members of the legislative assembly overwhelmingly rejected a DUP amendment attempting to exclude religious activities – such as preaching, prayer and pastoral support – from the ban.

The testimonies of survivors of LGBT+ conversion practices are chilling. By conflating LGBT+ identity with a vice or illness, those who attempt to change or suppress the sexual orientation or gender identity of non-heterosexual-cis persons are targeting LGBT+ persons with physical and/or emotional abuse. In its most extreme forms, LGBT+ persons are subjected to shock therapy, starvation, isolation and so-called “corrective rape”. More frequently, victims are impelled to reject their innate identity as sinful or wrong through discredited and damaging forms of talk therapy or religious counselling.

