The Conservatives have been waging their ‘war on woke’ for decades | Evan Smith

From the ‘loony left’ to ‘political correctness gone mad’, the right has long whipped up moral panic about activists

Rarely a week passes without a rightwing commentator warning about the rise of “cancel culture” or decrying the “woke agenda”. “Wokeness” has been described as a threat to democracy, freedom of speech and – in the words of the culture secretary, Oliver Dowden – part of a wider effort to “do Britain down”. Boris Johnson’s government, cheered on by sections of the British press, is waging a “war on woke” to deal with this alleged crisis, targeting leftwing activists, anti-racists, academics and trans rights advocates.

Some have suggested ministers are stoking this culture war to distract voters from their failures in government. But this explanation underestimates the ideological reasons behind the government’s strategy, which is better understood as an attempt to shift the Overton window to the right while framing the rights of minorities as a fringe concern. The Conservatives seek a post-Brexit Britain bolstered by (among other things) an increasingly nativist and divisive populism, and a national pride in the achievements of the British empire, untrammelled by leftwing critics.

Evan Smith is is the author of No Platform: A History of Anti-Fascism, Universities and the Limits of Free Speech

